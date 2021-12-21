Guj records 87 COVID-19 cases, highest spike this month; two deaths

Ahmedabad, Dec 21 (PTI) Gujarat on Tuesday reported 87 new coronavirus cases, the highest one-day addition this month, and two deaths, an official said.

The caseload in the state rose to 8,28,703 and death toll reached 10,104, he added.

The recovery count rose to 8,18,010 after 73 people were discharged.

Gujarat now has 589 active cases including eight critical ones.

A patient each died in Rajkot and Valsad districts during the day.

Ahmedabad reported 33 new cases followed by 12 in Surat and 11 in Vadodara, among other districts.

The number of anti-coronavirus vaccine doses administered in the state rose to 8.75 crore after 2.16 lakh jabs were given on Tuesday, a government release said.

Adjoining Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu did not report any new case or recovery since Monday evening, leaving the Union Territory with five active cases.

The UT's caseload is 10,663, including 10,654 recoveries and four deaths.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,28, 703, new cases 87, death toll 10,104, discharged 8,18,010, active cases 589, people tested so far - figures not released. PTI KA BNM KRK KRK

