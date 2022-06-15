Guj reports 184 COVID-19 cases, one death

Ahmedabad, Jun 15 (PTI) Gujarat reported 184 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday which increased its caseload to 12,26,712, the state health department said.

With 112 patients recovering during the day, the tally of recovered cases rose to 12,14,775, it added.

One pandemic-related death was reported from Ahmedabad city which raised the death toll to 10,946.

The number of active cases rose to 991, with one patient being on ventilator support.

Among districts, Ahmedabad reported 94 new cases, Vadodara 18, Surat 20 and Rajkot and Gandhinagar 10 cases each.

The number of vaccine doses administered so far in Gujarat rose to 11.06 crore with 43,217 people getting inoculated on Wednesday, said the health department.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu has four active cases, with as many new cases reported in Diu.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures: Total cases 12,26,712, New cases 184, Death toll 10,946, Total discharged 12,14,775, Active cases 991, People tested so far - figures not released. PTI KA KRK KRK

