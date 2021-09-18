Guj reports 25 COVID-19 cases; 22.5 lakh get vaccine jabs

Ahmedabad, Sep 17 (PTI) Gujarat reported 25 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours which took the tally of infections in the state to 8,25,702, a health official said on Friday evening.

With no fatality reported during the day due to the pandemic, the death toll remained unchanged at 10,082.

Of total 154 active cases, seven patients are on ventilator.

The tally of recoveries stands at 8,15,466 with 20 persons getting discharged during the day.

Setting a new record for daily inoculations, 22.5 lakh persons received COVID-19 vaccine jabs in the state on Friday.

No new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu in the last 24 hours, said a release by the local authorities, adding that one patient recovered during the day.

Of total 10,642 persons found positive for coronavirus in the union territory since the outbreak, four died, 10,634 recovered while four cases are active.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Total cases 8,25,702, New cases 25, Death toll 10,082 (unchanged), Total recoveries 8,15,466, Active cases 154 and people tested so far - figures not released. PTI PJT KRK KRK KRK