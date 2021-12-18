Last Updated:

Guj: Surat Colleges To Win Cash Rewards For Achieving 100 Pc COVID-19 Vaccination

Written By
Press Trust Of India

Surat, Dec 18 (PTI) The first three colleges in Surat city in Gujarat to get staff, students and their guardians fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be eligible for cash rewards of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively, said the local civic body on Saturday.

In a release, the Surat Municipal Corporation also said a meeting will be held on December 21 of college principals to provide guidance on implementing COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

The Surat civic body was the first in the state to announce that it had completed administering the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to all eligible beneficiaries.

On Saturday, the city reported eight new COVID-19 cases, while five people were discharged. It also administered 20,801 vaccination doses during the day, officials said. PTI COR KA BNM BNM BNM

