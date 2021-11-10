Gujarat: 15 Kgs Of MDMA Worth Rs 86 Crore Seized From Dwarka Coast; One Arrested

In a massive drug bust, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Dwarka police have intercepted a boat with drugs on board off Gujarat's Dwarka coast. 15 kgs of banned substance MDMA were recovered from the boat which is worth Rs 86 crore in the international market. One person has been arrested and the other is being questioned by the authorities. The Local Crime Branch (LCB), Special Operations Group (SOG), and Marine Police are also investigating the matter.

Earlier this month, another boast was seized off the Porbandar Coast and 300 kgs of drugs were seized from a boat. Within a month, this is the third incident of the drugs getting smuggled via the Gujarat coast.

#BREAKING | Gujarat: Massive drugs bust off Dwarka coast. 15 Kgs of banned substance MDMA worth Rs 86 crore seized on boat intercepted by police



DRI sleuths seize 155 Kg hashish smuggled from Nepal in massive drug bust

Earlier this week, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 155 kg of hashish which had been smuggled into India from Nepal and was being transported to the hinterland on two different occasions in October 2021. Three persons accused have been arrested in relation to the smuggling.

In the first case, DRI officers intercepted a car on the Hapur-Meerut road on October 7 and seized 85 kg of high-quality hashish after a detailed examination which had been ingeniously concealed in a specially built cavity under the boot of the car, the DRI informed. Two people along with the owner of the vehicle were arrested. In the second case, the DRI officers intercepted a Mahindra pickup truck in Ramraj town (Uttar Pradesh) near Bijnor on 29 October 2021. A thorough examination of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of 70 kg of high-quality hashish which was concealed in a specially created cavity near the driver-side of the carriage body of the vehicle.

The delivery of the hashish had been made to a dealer who was arrested along with the drugs. The person arrested is a history-sheeter and had been arrested earlier by Uttar Pradesh STF in a case involving the seizure of 55 kg hashish in 2018.

Image: AP/PTI/UNSPLASH/REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE