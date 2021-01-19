Gujarat: 15 Labourers Crushed Under Truck, PM Modi Approves Ex-gratia Of Rs 2 Lakh

After 15 migrant labourers lost their lives in a tragic accident in Surat's Kosamba village, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the tragedy. According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi said that the loss of lives due to a truck accident in Surat is 'tragic'. Stating that his thoughts are with the bereaved families, the Prime Minister said that he is praying for the injured to recover at the earliest.

The loss of lives due to a truck accident in Surat is tragic. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover at the earliest: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 19, 2021

PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh

The PMO further informed that an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives. He also announced that Rs 50,000 each would be given to those injured.

Ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the accident in Surat. Rs. 50,000 each would be given to those injured. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 19, 2021

Gujarat CM condoles death, announces ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh

Meanwhile, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2lLakhs each to the next of the kin of those who lost their lives in the accident in Surat.

CM Ashok Gehlot, OM Birla express grief over loss of lives

Taking cognizance of the tragic accident, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that he is saddened to know that many migrant labourers from Rajasthan's Banswara have lost their lives after a truck ran over them as they were sleeping near the road in Surat. Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister said, "My condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured."

Deeply saddened to know many labourers from #Banswara, #Rajasthan have lost lives after a truck ran over them as they were sleeping near the road in #Surat. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for speedy recovery of those injured. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 19, 2021

Lok Sabha Speaker on Tuesday too condoled the loss of lives in the tragic accident in Gujarat's Surat.Taking to Twitter, the Lok Sabha Speaker expressed his deepest condolences to all the bereaved family members of this "heartbreaking" accident and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

गुजरात के सूरत में हुए दर्दनाक हादसे का समाचार मिला जिसमें फुटपाथ पर सोए कई मजदूरों की दुःखद मृत्यु हो गई। मैं इस हृदय विदारक दुर्घटना के सभी शोक-संतप्त पारिवार जनों के प्रति गहरी संवेदनाएँ व्यक्त करता हूँ व घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूँ।#SuratAccident — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) January 19, 2021

Gujarat Accident: 15 migrant labourers killed & 3 injured

In a tragic incident, 15 migrant labourers from Rajasthan were crushed to death after they were run over by a truck in Kosamba village, which is 60 km away from Surat on late Monday night, said the police. All the deceased were labourers hailing from Bandwada district in Rajasthan and the truck ran over them on Kim-Mandavi road, informed the police. Deputy Superintendent of Police informed that out of the 15 people who died in the Gujarat accident, 12 had died on the spot and 3 people have been injured.

CM Jadeja, Deputy Superintendent of Police from Surat's Kamrej Division said, "A truck collided with a tractor loaded with sugarcane after which the driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle and drove it over the pavement where the labourers were sleeping."

The truck driver has been arrested. According to the police, the death toll is likely to go up. According to sources, the unfortunate accident took place at a factory area in Kosamba village.

(With ANI inputs)