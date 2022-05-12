Gujarat: 22-year-old Man Beaten To Death By Girlfriend's Brother Over Interfaith Affair

In a shocking event, a 22-year-old man was killed in Rajkot by his partner’s brother. Mithun Thakur, a Hindu boy, was mercilessly beaten to death by his partner Sumaiya Kadivaar's brother after phone conversations and messages between the two were found on the girl’s mobile phone. The police have now arrested the brother and father of the girl on suspicion of the murder.

Mithun Thakur, a native of Bihar, working in a local factory in Rajkot, reportedly stayed in the same neighbourhood in the Radha Krishna Society on Jungleshwar main road as an 18-year-old girl Sumaiya Kadivaar. The two were in a relationship for months. However, Thakur was allegedly killed by the girl’s brother after he found the phone conversations between the two.

After finding the phone conversations and messages, the accused, along with others, allegedly went to Thakur’s house and brutally thrashed him. According to reports, the brother of the girl had apparently hit Mithun on his head and also had beaten up the girl as well. Following this, Thakur succumbed to his injuries in Ahmedabad Civil Hospital on Wednesday. The brother of the girl, Shakir Rafiqbhai and father Aslambhai Ajmeri, who is considered an accomplice, have been arrested by the police for alleged murder.

The local authorities have taken the father-son duo into custody. The police have also taken the details of the messages and phone conversations involved in the case. The police believe to have found concrete evidence that the duo had beaten Mithun to death. The father and son apparently had been against Mithun and Sumaiya being involved in a relationship for the past few months.

Hyderabad honour killing

This comes only days after the shocking case of an honour killing incident in Hyderabad where a man named Nagaraj was stabbed to death at the Saroornagar Tehsildar office on May 4. It was an honour killing incident where the brother of a Muslim girl Ashrin Sultana had killed her husband for being a Dalit and marrying her sister. Deputy Commissioner of Police (LB Nagar Zone) Sunpreet Singh told reporters a murder case under relevant IPC sections and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2015 was registered against the attackers, Syed Mobin Ahmed and Mohammed Masood Ahmed. Both the accused were arrested by the Police on Thursday.

Image: SHUTTERSTOCK/ PTI