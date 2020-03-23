Gujarat: 5 Out Of The 11 New Cases Of COVID-19 In The State Due To 'local Transmission'

Eleven new cases of Coronavirus were reported in Gujarat on Monday, out of which five were cases of 'local transmission,' as per the Gujarat Government. This comes shortly after the Department of Health and Family Welfare in Gujarat confirmed the first COVID-19 related death of a 69-year-old man on Sunday. "The death of a 69-year-old man from Surat is confirmed to be caused due to co-morbidity and was also tested positive for COVID-19," it said.

The total state tally currently stands at 29, as per the latest figures. Earlier, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel had announced his decision to publish the names of the people tested positive for COVID-19 in order to spread awareness among people who came in contact with them.

The rise in the cases of local transmission in the country seem to be a matter of alarm. Previosuly Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had announced that five of the ten people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Maharashtra on Sunday got the infection through local transmission. "It is certainly a matter of concern as cases of local transmission are increasing," he said.

Lockdown in 75 districts

The Centre and state governments have decided to announce a lockdown in 75 districts across the country where coronavirus cases have been reported, officials said on Sunday. It has also decided to suspend inter-state bus services till March 31. The decisions have been taken at a high-level meeting attended by chief secretaries of all states and the Cabinet Secretary and the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister.

In view of the need to contain the spread of COVID 19, it was agreed that there is an urgent need to extend the restrictions on the movement of non-essential passenger transport including inter-state transport buses till March 31, 2020, a home ministry official said. State governments will issue orders allowing only essential services to operate in about 75 districts with confirmed COVID -19 cases or casualties, the official said.

(With Agency Inputs)