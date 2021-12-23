Gujarat Adds 111 New Coronavirus Cases, Two Deaths

Gujarat reported 111 new cases of COVID-19, taking its overall tally to 8,28,905 on Thursday, while two more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, the Health Department said.

With two more fatalities, the state's death toll increased to 10,108, said a release by the department.

The tally of recoveries rose to 8,18,129 after 78 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, it said.

Gujarat now has 668 active cases of coronavirus, of which 12 patients are on ventilators.

As many as 8.78 crore doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered to the eligible population so far in the state, of which, 2.13 lakh shots were given during the day, the department said.

No new case of COVID-19 was registered in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu in the last 24 hours, said an official release.

Of the total 10,663 persons found positive for coronavirus in the UT so far, 10,656 have recovered, four have died, while three patients are still under treatment, it said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,28,905, new cases 111, deaths 10,108, discharged 8,18,129, active cases 668, people tested so far - figures not released.

