Gujarat Adds 20 Coronavirus Cases, 12 Recoveries; Active Infection Count 156

Gujarat reported 20 new coronavirus positive cases on Wednesday, taking the state's overall infection tally to 8,25,916, the health department said.

With 12 patients getting discharge from hospitals during the day, the recovery count rose to 8,15,678, it said.

As no fresh death due to the virus was reported, the state's fatality count remained unchanged at 10,082, the department said in a statement.

District-wise, Surat reported the highest number of seven new cases, Valsad five, Ahmedabad four, and Kheda and Vadodara two cases each.

The number of active cases rose to 156 with three patients being critical and on ventilator support.

A total of 2,32,476 patients were given anti-coronavirus vaccine doses on Wednesday, which pushed Gujarat's vaccination count to 6,05,69,233.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu remains free from COVID-19 as there is not a single active case at present. The COVID-19 case count in the UT so far was 10,642, while the recovery count was 10,638. The virus has so far claimed four lives there, officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,25,916, new cases 20, death toll 10,082, discharged 8,15,678, active cases 156, people tested so far - figures not released.

