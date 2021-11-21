Gujarat Adds 22 COVID-19 Cases, Zero Death; Active Count 310

Gujarat reported 22 new coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, increasing its infection tally to 8,27,206, the state health department said.

A total of 35 patients were discharged during the day, which pushed the state's overall recovery count to 8,16,805.

As no death due to the virus was reported on Sunday, the state's fatality count remained unchanged at 10,091, the department said in a release.

A total of 1.26 lakh people were given anti-coronavirus vaccine doses in Gujarat during the day, which took the number of jabs administered so far in the state to 7.71 crore.

There are 310 active coronavirus cases in the state and the condition of three patients is critical, department said.

District-wise, Vadodara reported the highest number of eight fresh cases, followed by Ahmedabad and Rajkot with four cases each, Surat three, Valsad two and Navsari one case.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu remains free from COVID-19 with not a single active case, officials said. The UT has reported a total of 10,654 infection cases and 10,650 recoveries, with four deaths so far.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,27,206, new cases 22, death toll 10,091, discharged 8,16,805, active cases 310, people tested so far - figures not released.

