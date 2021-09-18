Gujarat Administers Over 22.15 Lakh COVID-19 Vaccine Doses During Mega Drive; Surat Gives Highest Jabs

Over 22.15 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Gujarat during the state government's mega drive on Friday, with Surat administering the highest number of 2.77 lakh doses, an official said on Saturday.

As per the figure released by the state health department, a record 22,15,027 people were administered COVID-19 vaccine till 10 pm on Friday during the mega campaign organised to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

Surat administered the highest number of 2,77,121 doses among 33 districts, the official said.

Ahmedabad administered 2,31,639 jabs, followed by Vadodara with 1,22,986 and Rajkot with 1,05,829 doses, he said.

Surat was also on top among the state's eight municipal corporations as far as the number of doses administered during the mega drive is concerned, the official said.

As many as 2,02,421 doses were administered in the Surat Municipal Corporation, followed by Ahmedabad with 1,50,096 doses, Vadodara with 61,946 and Rajkot with 44,636, he said.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel had launched the drive, which was organised on the occasion of the Prime Minister's 71st birthday, from a centre in Ahmedabad, while state Health Minister Rishukesh Patel launched it from Jamnagar.

India set a record of administering over 2.5 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses in a single day in the mega drive.