Gujarat: Ahmedabad Start-up Creates Sustainable Fibre From Agriculture And Plant Residue

Utilising circular technologies, a start-up from Ahmedabad in Gujarat is turning agricultural as well as plant waste into natural, sustainable fibre materials. Shikha Shah, the director of the Ahmedabad start-up company, informed that in recent times, people have been utilising nearly 111 million tonnes of fibres to make garments across the globe. The fibres that are mostly used to make garments are polyester, cotton, as well as man-made cellulose.

Shah explained that polyester material which is used for making garments are essentially plastic and an origin of microplastic, both of which are harmful to the environment as well as to human health. She further stated that, “While cotton is a beautiful fabric, the new genetically modified seeds require a lot of water, which is about 10,000 litres of water for two pairs of denim.”

Shah went on to say that deforestation is a very big factor that is caused by man-made cellulose, which comprises rayon, and further, the chemical processing of it damages the ecosystem. Thus, she emphasised the fact that their textile sector is looking for an alternative material that may significantly reduce the business' environmental imprint by a huge ratio.

More on the Ahmedabad start-up producing sustainable fibre

Shah also claims that the sustainable fibre they produce is not only environmentally beneficial but also tackles the issue of agricultural waste disposal by converting plant residue into fibre. She even informed that certain kinds of biomass are compatible with this unique technique to produce eco-friendly fibres. “We source this biomass globally and we pay for it. This also creates an extra source of income for the farmers. So, holistically it is sustainable and geared towards a healthy environment," she continued.

When questioned about the price and texture of the material, Shah stated that it has the same price as that of linen material and "has a luxurious and natural touch," she said. She also clarified that the material is absolutely skin-friendly and has antibacterial qualities. Shah claims that this material is able to fight perspiration and smells much better.

Shah went on to add that their firm, which began on a pilot scale, is now going to a commercial level with the establishment of a manufacturing factory. She assured that within the next three to five years, they intend to put up the manufacturing lines nearer to other agriculture and textile centres. The firm will even collaborate with some established textile chain companies, “so you will soon see some global brands using this material," she remarked.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: ANI