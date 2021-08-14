Gujarat Allocates Rs 250 Cr For Development Of ‘outgrowth Areas’ In Urban Local Bodies

In a significant development, the Vijay Rupani-led Gujarat government has sanctioned a grant of Rs 250 crore for the development of 'outgrowth areas' in municipal corporations and municipalities in the state, a government statement informed. The fund approved under the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana will emphasise on development works in the urban local bodies across the state.

Funds to be disbursed between municipalities and corporations

As per the statement by the Gujarat government, out of the total grant approved by the government, 25 percent of the amount, i.e, Rs 62.5 crore will be provided to the municipalities, while the remaining Rs 187.5 crore will be supplied to the municipal corporations in the state for taking up development works in the areas.

Highest share issued for Ahmedabad city

The government also informed that the highest share of the fund worth Rs 70.5 crore will be issued for Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, followed by Surat (Rs 56.25) crore, Vadodara (Rs 21 crore), Rajkot (Rs 18.75 crore), Bhavnagar (Rs 7.5 crore), Jamnagar (Rs 7.5 crore), Junagadh (Rs 3.75 crore) and Gandhinagar (Rs 2.25 crore). These outgrowth areas were added within the corporations and municipalities prior to the elections for the same were held in the state earlier this year. Officials concerned informed that the grant is intended for the development of these areas which have been recently incorporated in the urban local bodies.

Gujarat cabinet announces state development projects

It may be noted here that earlier last month, the Gujarat government had announced the allocation of Rs 1,699 crore under the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana for the year 2021-22 where a whopping total of Rs 702 crore was exclusively allocated for the infrastructural development of Ahmedabad municipality.

Former Finance Minister of Gujarat, Vajubhai Vala had in the 2009-10 budget announced the Rs 7,000 crore Swarnim Jayanti Mukhya Mantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana (Golden Jubilee Chief Minister Urban Development Scheme) for rapid infrastructure development in Gujarat’s urban areas.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had said, “For the financial year 2021-22, under the scheme, Rs 1,699 crore has been allocated. These include Rs 300 crore for roads. While Rs 200 crore was allocated for eight municipal corporations in 2020-21, Rs 200 crore has been allocated for the year 2021-22 too.”

The plan for Ahmedabad city included 63 development works for which Rs 355 crore had been allocated. A sum of Rs 85 crore had been allocated for social infrastructure development projects. Further, Rs 90 crore under Mukhyamantri Shaheri Sadak Yojana for 41 projects were allocated.



