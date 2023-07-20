Gujarat: Amid Surge In Conjunctivitis Cases, Doctors Warn Against Self-medication

Amid rising concerns over the increase in conjunctivitis cases being registered in the state of Gujarat, a review meeting was chaired by the state Health Minister Rishikesh Patel. The rising number of cases are being reported from Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and several cases in rural pockets specifically, too.

On an average, in Ahmedabad the number of walk-in cases are 295 in various OPDs, in Surat they go as high as 150 per OPD. The rising number of cases were recorded at 1,174 on July 18. Speaking at the review meeting while addressing the worrying numbers, the minister stated, "There is nothing to panic about, but there needs to be precaution.''

''There are all the treatments available in the government hospitals. People need to be aware and maintain hygiene too," the Minister asserted.

Surge in daily numbers

According to the data shared by the health department of Ahmedabad Municipal Coporation (AMC) as well in the city, there was a surge in the number of cases registered and the number of walk-in patients were also on the rise. According to the data by local administrations in the state, the cases were on the rise but specifically so in districts like Amreli where 312 cases were registered, 280 in Kheda, 261 in Navsari, and 196 in Anand were registered on July 19. Other cities like Rajkot, Vadodara and Bhavnagar, the number of cases stood at 70,53,85 respectively.

While addressing the meeting, Health Minister Rishikesh Patel also stated, "All health officials should also take up the responsibility of awareness towards the public and making sure proper care is given because this disease spreads fast."

Refrain from going outdoors if symptoms persist, doctors warn

Confirming the surge in cases of eye infection, several doctors and ophthalmologists while speaking to Republic Media Network, stated that even though this is a seasonal infection, precautionary measures need to be taken. "Public areas should be avoided and people should take up the extra responsibility to refrain from going out in public if they have symptoms.''

Moreover, the medical professionals asserted that ''those with symptoms must also make sure they refer to doctor's guidance for medication and not self-medicate as we usually see in our patients.'' ''If they have even minor redness or itchiness and swollen eyes, they should get it checked," said Dr. Deval Shah, of Netri Eye Clinic in Ahmedabad.

Dr. Shah also stated that minor steps can help one avoid coming in contact with the infection as a precautionary measure. "One should keep washing their hands and mouth in a timely manner. Avoid touching the eyes, avoid going in public places since it is the season for this infection," Dr Shah added. But assuring that there isn't any need for one to panic, he said, "Since the COVID pandemic, we have become a lot more cautious about our behaviour as well. However, this is not an epidemic but a pandemic and with the season change, it will pass."