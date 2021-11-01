Gujarat: Amit Shah Arrives In Ahmedabad, To Launch Several Key Developmental Projects

Home Minister Amit Shah is on a visit to his home state Gujarat. He landed in Ahmedabad to launch several projects including that of a flyover. Amit Shah will be visiting the Gota Area of Ahmedabad to inaugurate several flyovers and multiple schemes like the 4.18 km elevated corridor from the Gota Flyover to the Science City box in the city. He is also set to have a meeting with the new Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel and they will attend several other meetings together. As per his schedule, Amit Shah will also inaugurate Farmers’ income and Bharat Atmanirbhar schemes.

Earlier on Sunday, marking Amul's 75th foundation day, he said that Amul did a remarkable job in making a name for itself in the global dairy industry. He added that the success of the company was a direct result of the struggle of a number of people, including Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and he called Amul a fine example of a miracle taking place when 'small people in large numbers decide to walk on the same path'. The event was addressed by Amit Shah in Anand had several important names in the audience, including CM Bhupendra Patel.

Amit Shah's tribute to Sardar Vallabhai Patel

Earlier on National Unity Day, he paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhai Patel by saying, "All his life Sardar Patel worked for the farmers but he never got what he deserved. After independence, he was not even honoured with Bharat Ratna or even any other recognition. But for how long clouds can hide the Sun? Today he has got the prestigious reward as well as the recognition with Statue of Unity sculpture." He further mentioned, "Only one Sardar is born in centuries and that one Sardar keeps the light alive for centuries." He also credited Patel for securing the land of Lakshwadeep and said, "In the course of time, we forgot Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's contribution towards Lakshwadeep. It was him who had immediately sent the Indian Army to Lakshwadeep after India got independence. After some time Pakistani ships had also reached Lakshwadeep, however, India had already unfurled the tricolour there. Today, the area of Lakshwadeep secures India's sea route."



Image: ANI