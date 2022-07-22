Gujarat: Amit Shah To Inaugurate E-FIR Portal In State; Here's All About The Facility

In an important update, the Gujarat government will be launching an e-FIR facility for its citizens through which the people of the state will be able to file an FIR without visiting the police station physically. The aforementioned online facility will be inaugurated by the Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah. The Home Minister of Gujarat, Harsh Sanghavi, further informed the media that under the guidance of CM Bhupendra Patel key services of the state police will be made online.

What is e-FIR?

Through the new e-FIR system, the Gujarat government guarantees that the police would get in touch with the complainant personally within 48 hours of filing the FIR, visit the scene of the vehicle or mobile phone theft, and finish the investigation within 21 days, and provide a report to the court.

The complainant will also be notified via email or text message about the submission of this online complaint and the status of the inquiry. In order to facilitate the plaintiff's insurance claim, the police will also notify the insurance company at the same time via email or SMS.

Additionally, the Gujarat State Police CCTV Command and Control have also been consulted over the e-FIR service. After the e-FIR has been filed, if a car travels down the road, the vehicle's number will be displayed at the CCTV command and control centre, allowing for the quick detection of theft crimes. Because of the new facility, the state's citizens will no longer need to visit the police station to make a complaint. The online services will also save them time and expedite the resolution of their complaints.

Speaking about the online services, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said, "Current Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat and Amit Shah was the Home Minister of the state, he had a dream that in this age of technology, Gujarat Police would be equipped with the latest technology to ensure the safety and security of the citizens of the state, with the intention of online police operations in the state. To do this, the e-Gujkop project was started."

He further added, "The then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi had said at that time this new beginning will bring a radical change in the style of policing, and today the Gujarat government has achieved many achievements through the visionary vision of PM Modi and the then state Home Minister Amit Shah."