Gujarat Assembly Passes Bill Against 'Love Jihad' Even As Congress Registers Opposition

On Thursday, the Gujarat Assembly passed The Gujarat Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill, 2021, bringing stringent provisions to outlaw 'Love Jihad'. 

Akhil Oka
Gujarat

On Thursday, the Gujarat Assembly passed The Gujarat Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill, 2021, bringing stringent provisions to outlaw 'Love Jihad'. Thus, Gujarat has become the third state after Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh to pass such legislation against forcible conversion through marriage. While it was cleared after a day-long discussion in the state Assembly, Congress MLA Imran Khedawala sparked off a row by tearing the copy of the bill.

Asserting that he does not support forceful religious conversion, Khedawala alleged that this bill targets only the Muslim community. Though Congress voted against the bill, it was passed as BJP has a comfortable majority in the House. The anti-Love Jihad legislation will become a law after receiving the assent of Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat. 

What is 'Love Jihad'? 

As per some organizations, 'Love Jihad' refers to inter-religious marriages where the woman converts to Islam either by force or guile in order to marry a Muslim man. In 2010, the then Kerala Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan had accused PFI and some other organizations of planning to turn the state into a Muslim-majority state by doling out money. In 2020, G Kishan Reddy told the Parliament that 'Love Jihad' is not defined under the current laws and that no such case has been reported by any of the Central agencies. The aim of the aforesaid Gujarat bill is to curtail the "emerging trend in which women are lured to marriage for the purpose of religious conversion".

Here are features of this bill:

  • The definition of "allurement" has been expanded to ensure that any person who offers a "better lifestyle, divine blessings or otherwise" in lieu of conversion can be punished
  • Forcible conversion by marriage, or by getting a person married, or by aiding a person to get married shall attract punishment of 3-5 years and a fine of up to Rs.2 lakh
  • In case, the victim is a woman, minor, SC, or ST, the offender can be punished with a jail term of 4-7 years and a fine of not less than Rs.3 lakh
  • If an organization is found involved, the punishment is between 3-10 years
  • If a person seeks to reconvert to the native religion of his/her forefathers, the same shall not be deemed to be a conversion
  • All offences under this bill will be cognizable and non-bailable

