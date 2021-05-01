West Bengal
Gujarat: At Least 18 COVID Patients Die In Hospital Fire; CM Announces Rs 4 Lakh As Relief

A fire broke out in Gujarat's Bharuch hospital where critical COVID patients were admitted. CM Rupani announces compensation of Rs 4 lakh for kin of victims

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana

Credits: ANI/Twitter


At least 18 people lost their lives after a fire broke out in Patel Welfare COVID hospital of Gujarat's Bharuch in the early hours on Saturday. Most patients were shifted to another hospital, as per initial updates. The fire broke out due to a short circuit in the ICU ward, as per reports. The hospital is situated around 190 km from Ahmedabad.

The senior police officer in Bharuch, Rajendrasinh Chudasama informed from the site that the fire has been brought under control. 

"A fire broke out at ICU one unit at Patel Welfare COVID Hospital because of short circuit at 12.30 am. The fire has been brought under control. The prior reports show that at least 12 people have died in the fire. However we can give an exact figure by morning only," added senior officer Rajendrasinh Chudasama. 

The trustee of COVID care centre in Bharuch, Zuber Patel said that the incident is "unfortunate''. According to Zuber Patel, 14 patients and 2 staff members lost their lives.

An eye-witness explained the horror of the situation by mentioning that the fire was so intense that the ICU ward was almost burnt to the ground. All the equipments inside, including the ventilators and the fridge used to store the medicines and also the beds, were turned to ashes. Some patients were charred beyond recognition and relatives found it difficult to identify their bodies, added the eye-witness. Moreover, the blaring of the ambulances and fire tenders could be heard in the hospital's vicinity as dozens of such vehicles rushed to the hospital to douse the fire and also to shift the patients who survived the blaze to other hospitals, according to the eye witness

READ | Mumbai Hospital Fire: Politicians condole loss of life, wish speedy recovery to injured

PM Modi, HM Amit Shah express condolences 

 

Gujarat CM announces relief

As soon as the reports of casualties broke out, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced a relief of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the victims of the accident. 

 

(Inputs from ANI, PTI)

(Image: ANI)

READ | Baghdad hospital fire: Massive blaze at COVID-19 hospital kills 27; several more injured
READ | Nurse: O2 cylinder blast led to Iraq hospital fire
READ | Pope Francis mourns Baghdad Hospital fire victims, drowned migrants at Mediterranean
READ | Surat Hospital Fire: 16 COVID-19 critical patients rescued after fire erupts at ICU ward

