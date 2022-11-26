Gujarat ATS Apprehends Another Accused Wanted In 2015 Akhil Gupta Murder Case

Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) apprehended another accused who was wanted in the 2015 Akhil Gupta murder case. The accused who has now been arrested from Delhi was absconding for the last seven years.

Akhil Gupta was a cook and personal aide of Asaram, who has been in jail since August 2013. 35-year-old Gupta was shot at by unidentified persons on January 11, 2015. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. His death was significant since Akhil was the prime witness in the rape case against the self-styled godman who was accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old schoolgirl.

Police said that Akhil Gupta was on his way home when he was shot at by assailants. He was interrogated by the Gujarat Police when he gave a statement against Asaram Babu in 2013. Along with his statement, he gave police implicating proof against Asaram in the Surat rape case.

Akhil Gupta murder case

Thereafter, Naresh Gupta, the father of the slain witness demanded a CBI inquiry into his son's murder. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) began the probe into the murder and received documents pertaining to the case from the Muzaffarnagar local police in Uttar Pradesh.

In 2018, security was provided to the family of Akhil Gupta and on April 25, the same year, the Jodhpur Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Court sentenced Asaram to life imprisonment after finding him guilty of raping the 16-year-old at his Chindwara-based Gurukul or Ashram.

Besides Asaram, his two accomplices, including Hostel Warden Shilpi and Hostel Director Sharat were also sentenced to 20 years in prison for their involvement in the case.

The Supreme Court recently refused to grant bail on medical grounds to Asaram and observed that the trial was going on in the matter and listed the case for further hearing in January.