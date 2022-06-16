Gujarat ATS Captures Another Pakistani Boat 'Al Hajj' With Rs 250 Crore Worth Of Heroin

Over a week after a Pakistani boat with a load of heroin worth Rs 250 crore was captured by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in a joint operation, another Pakistani boat with Rs 250 crore worth of heroin on June 16 was seized by the Gujarat ATS once again.

The boat named Al-Hajj was seized from near 14 nautical miles of the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). The boat had three crew members on board who had hidden the drugs in the boat and were trying to smuggle heroin into the country, as per sources.

On June 6, a Pakistani boat with a load of heroin worth Rs 250 crore was captured by the Indian Coast Guard and Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in a joint operation. Gujarat ATS had termed it as another attempt by Pakistan to push narcotics into the Indian soil via Gujarat ports. The drugs were seized at Jakhau port from a Pakistani boat which carried seven crew members on the boat and heroin was stored in 49 packets.

Gujarat ATS & ICG Capture Pakistan Boat 'Al-Haj'

Earlier this month, the Indian Coast Guard and Gujarat ATS had apprehended a Pakistani Boat on the Indian side of the Arabian sea. Taking to Twitter, ICG informed that the Pakistani boat 'Al-Haj' with nine crew members on board was carrying heroin worth approx Rs 280 crore, which has been seized by the officials. The boat is being brought to Jakhau for further investigation.

As per reports, the nine Pakistani nationals who were nabbed were attempting to transport 55 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 280 crore in a ship near Jakhau fishing harbour off the Gujarat coast. The reports suggest that the ATS received information about the drugs being smuggled into India from Pakistan, and with the cooperation of the Indian Coast Guard, the boat crossing the border was discovered and appropriate action was taken.

