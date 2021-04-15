Gujarat ATS, ICG Nab 8 Pakistani Nationals Smuggling 30 Kgs Heroin Near Jakhau Coast

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) with help of the Indian Coast Guard on Thursday apprehended a boat near the Jakhau coast with 8 Pakistani nationals and 30 kg of narcotics. The boat coming from Pakistan carried heroin worth â‚¹150 crores.

According to the Coast Guard, the Pakistani boat was intercepted close to the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) in the Indian waters after receiving a tip-off from the incoming shipment. The Coast Guard said the joint operation was carried out in coordination with the Gujarat ATS.

A Coast Guard official said the boat will be brought to the shore for a joint investigation by various security agencies and will be thoroughly checked for any more hidden items.

Army, BSF bust drug nexus along LoC

In another incident of drug seizure, the Indian Army and Border Security Force (BSF) busted Pakistan sponsored narcotics being smuggled across the LoC in Karnah forests of Jammu and Kashmir. Ten kg of narcotics, estimated to be approximately Rs 50 crore was recovered by the forces amid India’s strong anti-infiltration drills to curb the menace of Pakistan's 'Narco Terror Model'.

According to an official statement, this catch is said to be the second in a week's span. Accompanied by terrorists, smugglers carrying the consignment along the LoC were unable to cross the fence and were forced to flee by abandoning the consignment. The statement added that there is a high likelihood of arrests of certain kingpins in the upcoming days.

The official also claimed that Pakistan Army is a key stakeholder in this narco-terror nexus which involves using civilians on both sides of the LoC as cannon fodder to destroy the social fabric on the border areas of Kashmir and Punjab.