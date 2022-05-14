Gujarat ATS Makes Several New Arrests In Illegal Arms Sale Case; Detains 37 People

In the recent update on Gujarat's illegal arms sale and crime syndicate case, the state Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Friday made several new arrests and also recovered pistols and live cartridges from them. According to the officials, in a mission to crack down on the illegal crime syndicate in the state, Gujarat ATS made 37 more arrests and recovered over 78 illegal weapons and live ammunition on Friday.

According to the official, Gujarat ATS has 37 more people in custody pertaining to the case, adding further that there are over 78 pistols and live cartridges that have been seized from the accused. The accused were allegedly running a crime syndicate and would supply weapons to people for carrying out crimes like kidnapping, extortion, etc. Officials also reported that the Gujarat ATS is investigating the case from all the angles and currently trying to determine whether was a narco-terror angle in the case.

This comes following the arrest of 23 people by Gujarat ATS operation when they unearthed a massive network of illegal possession and sale of arms in the Saurashtra region.

Earlier on May 05, the Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) unearthed a massive network of illegal possession and sale of arms in the Saurashtra region. In a crackdown carried out by the ATS, more than 50 illegal pistols have been recovered.

According to the officials, the Gujarat ATS has apprehended 23 people from various districts of the Saurashtra region of Gujarat over illegal possession and sale of arms. Notably, 52 country-made pistols were recovered in the operation. The officials reported that the consignment of the recovered arms was being brought to Gujarat from the Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh. They further informed that the investigation is proceeding in regards to where this consignment of weapons was to be taken and what was the intent behind it, alleging further the involvement of an organised crime syndicate in it.

It is pertinent to mention that these developments become all the more significant when Gujarat is set to undergo assembly elections, which are to be held in the state at the end of this year.