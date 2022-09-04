Gujarat ATS Nabs Afghani With Heroin Worth 20 Crore In Delhi, Int'l Drug Nexus Unearthed

The crackdown on the international drug syndicate got bigger after the Gujarat Anti-Terror Squad, (ATS) with the help of the Delhi Crime Branch, nabbed one Afghanistan national with narcotics from the Vasant Kunj area of the national capital. From the Afghanistani, identified as Wahiullah Rahimullah Khan, the ATS team recovered 4kg of Heroin, said to be worth Rs 20 crore in the international market.

Addressing a press briefing, Sunil Joshi, Superintendent of Police, Gujarat ATS said, "There is this Afghanistani, identified as Wahiullah Rahimullah Khan, who was running a business of drugs at a large scale in the Delhi-NCR. We got this information that on the night of September 2, around 11-11:30, he will be coming to the Vasant Kunj area with drugs."

"Based on this information, a team of DSP, DySP, and Police Inspector was formed, and the Gujarat ATS team left for Delhi. In the national capital, they kept a team of the Delhi Crime Branch with them, and conducted the operation," he added.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused.

Same modus operandi as Mundra Port & Kandla Port drug bust?

Republic has learned from sources in the Gujarat ATS that Wahiullah Rahimullah Khan, a resident of Kandahar, Afghanistan came to India on a medical visa. He had procured the Heroin from one more person named Mustafa and was planning to get it delivered to Punjab, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, and subsequently, to other states.

Sources said that the officials are suspecting that this is the same modus operandi as the Mundra port and the Kandla Port drug bust. In the Mundra Port, 2,988.21 kgs of Heroin worth Rs 21,000 crore was recovered from two containers in September 2021. Just months thereafter, from the Kandla port, 205.6 kg of heroin, worth Rs 1,439 crores were recovered from 17 containers. In both cases, the drugs came in from Afghanistan and were shipped from Bandar Abbas Port in Iran.