Gujarat ATS Recovers 120 Kg Narcotics Worth Rs 600 Crore; Drugs Allegedly Pushed By Pak

In a significant update, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) recovered 120 kg narcotics from the state's Morbi district. The drugs are estimated to be worth Rs 600 crore. According to ground reports accessed by Republic TV, these drugs were allegedly pushed by Pakistan to India via the Salaya port sea route. Reportedly, attempts were made to push these drugs to Mumbai and Goa.

A press conference by the Gujarat DGP for further details on the matter is scheduled to take place at 11 am.

Gujarat ATS nabbed around 120 kg drugs; to address a presser at 11 am, today: Harsh Sanghavi, Gujarat Home Minister pic.twitter.com/f25yadXcLF — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2021

'Gujarat Police is leading from the front': Harsh Sanghavi

Following the major drug bust, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi took to Twitter to laud Gujarat Police for the 'achievement' on the road towards "eliminating drugs".

Gujarat ATS has snabbed around 120 kilo drugs.@dgpgujarat will address the press conference on the subject at 11 AM today. @GujaratPolice @himanshu_rewa — Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) November 15, 2021

Fishermen arrested in Dwarka bust hired to deliver drugs on high seas

The case surfaced after one Sajjad Ghosi, a resident of Thane in neighbouring Maharashtra, was nabbed from a guest house in Khambhalia town following a tip-off on Tuesday. The police teams recovered 19 packets containing 11.48 kilograms of heroin and 6.16 kg of methamphetamine. The drugs were worth Rs 88.25 crore in the illicit market. Following this, Ghosi had named the Kara brothers in the racket after which their residence was raided in Salaya, a coastal town, on Wednesday, leading to the seizure of 45 kilograms of heroin.

The accused, arrested with Rs 316 crore worth of MDMA were remanded to police custody for nine days. Moreover, police teams have also recovered the boat that was used for transporting drugs to the Gujarat coast. On Friday, two fishermen of Salaya town were detained by Devbhumi Dwarka police in Gujarat. District Superintendent of Police Sunil Joshi told informed reporters that both accused are residents of Salaya town in Devbhumi Dwarka district, and were hired by siblings Salim Kara and Ali Asgar Kara to take delivery of the drugs on the high seas.

Eight from Mumbai arrested in Goa for peddling drugs

Eight people hailing from Mumbai were arrested on Saturday for allegedly peddling drugs in Goa, informed the police. They were caught on a tip-off from Arambol village in North Goa by a Pernem police team led by Inspector Jivba Dalvi, leading to the seizure of drugs, including 88 grams of ganja, 34 grams of charas, 60 cannabis seeds and LSD blots, all cumulatively worth Rs 1.2 lakh.

"All eight are from Bhandup West in Mumbai. They were staying in a hotel here. Police personnel posed as prospective customers and busted the racket after raiding a room in a local resort," mentioned Dalvi.