Gujarat ATS Seize Pakistan Boat Carrying 77 Kgs Of Heroin, Six Arrested

In a major crackdown on cross-border drug smuggling, the India Coast Guard in a joint operation with Gujarat ATS on Sunday morning apprehended a Pakistani fishing boat carrying 77 kgs of heroin. Following the apprehending of the Pakistani boat, ATS Gujarat in a media briefing informed that a total of 6 crew members were caught entering Indian waters on the boat. Furthermore, the ATS officials informed that the boat was carrying a narcotics cache worth approximately Rs 400 crore.

The ATS in its media briefing confirmed the apprehension of the Pakistani boat 'Al Huseini' with 6 crew members. It said that the boat was caught entering Indian waters with a narcotics cache worth approximately Rs 400 crores. “On the basis of a specific intel received by the ATS, in coordination with the Indian Coast Guard, we intercepted the boat. There were 6 crew members on board the boat and all of them have been accused of smuggling drugs into the Indian territory”, ATS Gujarat official said in a media briefing.

WATCH | Gujarat ATS addresses media as a Pak boat with 6 crew members gets apprehended with 400 cr worth of drugs



Tune in to watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/NWgtMkjnrK pic.twitter.com/pyFMRhFC5s — Republic (@republic) December 20, 2021

“A total of 77kg heroin have been seized from the personnel onboard the boat. We have arrested all 6 persons and they will be further interrogated by the agency. Two of the accused caught are known bootleggers with prior cases against them,” the ATS informed. The squad further said that a man named Mamu had used the boat to smuggle drugs from Karachi to the Indian territory via the Gujarat post. “We intercepted the boat by coordinating with the ICG based on the intel we received,” It said. The ATS caught the boat on Monday morning. Smugglers from Pakistan had been trying to use the Gujarat coast as a transit route to transport narcotics to their destination, especially in the last four years, but all such attempts were foiled.

Gujarat ATS seized drugs worth over Rs 1,900 crore since 2016

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has seized drugs valued at over Rs 1,900 crore since 2016, and out of these, narcotics worth Rs 900 crore were recovered this year alone, officials said. More than 70 people were arrested by the ATS during this period in some of the major cases related to narcotics. This year, heroin worth Rs 900 crore was seized in different operations, including 120 kg of the contraband valued at Rs 600 crore recovered from Morbi district, which was also sent by a Pakistani smuggler and brought to the Gujarat coast through sea route, the ATS officials said.

Image: REPUBLIC