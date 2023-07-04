Gujarat ATS Uncovers Pakistan's Latest Drugs & Gun-running Routes

For a long time now, terror outfits have attempted to cross into the country via the Gujarat ports but the Gujarat ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad) department has repeatedly busted these efforts. In fact, the patterns detected in these busts have also been analysed by the authorities to understand how the terror and drug kingpins in countries like Pakistan and Afghanistan are carrying out their plots of not just smuggling narcotics but also ammunition in the country.

Investigation reveals how AfPak networks smuggle ammunition

Recent developments in relation to the investigation into this matter have also revealed that along with narcotics, several networks are also attempting to smuggle ammunition. "We have usually seen that the Pakistan terror outfits had tried to smuggle narcotics and ammunition separately. But in the recent busts, we have seen how they had narcotics, arms, and ammunition all together in a fishing boat," a senior official said while speaking in reference to the heroin worth Rs 300 crore that had been caught on board the Al Soheli boat caught by Gujarat ATS and the Indian Coast Guard.

Several networks of terror outfit busted

Further networks of the smugglers and terror outfit operators have also been busted and the plans of the accused have been uncovered by the authorities. The ten accused who had been apprehended were trying to infiltrate with six Italian-made 9mm Beretta pistols, 120 live rounds, six magazines and 40 kg of heroin,. Further, they were about to also send the 'consignment' to northern states of the country like Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi.

The smuggling of drugs and guns into the country from across the border in Pakistan is a phenomenon that has been witnessed along the entirity of India's border the last few years. From the sea route into Gujarat to the drone-deliveries across the borders in Punjab & J&K, Indian authorities are in the regular practice of intercepting hauls of contraband.