Gujarat BJP Chief CR Paatil Receives 'Rajat Tula' In Surat; Weighed Against 101 Kg Silver

During his three-day tour covering north Gujarat, state BJP President CR Paatil on Sunday received a "Rajat Tula" organised by Jain society in Surat. At the programme, Paatil was weighed against 101 kilograms of silver which would be contributed to welfare works in the city.

"Jain society organized the Rajat Tula programme. They have given 101 kilograms against my weight of 96 kilograms. We will distribute this silver among societies which are doing welfare works," Paatil told reporters.

Suresh Shah, convenor of the Rajat Tula programme said: "We are happy that CR Paatil has been made Gujarat BJP chief. The Jain society conducted Paatil's Rajattula with 101 kg silver."

Earlier in the day, the BJP leader attended the inaugural ceremony of Hazira-Ghogha Ropex Ferry. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the ferry service between Hazira and Ghogha in Gujarat via video conferencing. CR Paatil shared glimpses from the ceremony on Twiiter saying, “Gujarat has reached a new height with Ropex Ferry.”

Union Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani were also present on the occasion.

About Ro-Pax Ferry

The three-deck Ro-Pax Ferry Vessel 'Voyage Symphony' connecting Hazira in Surat district in south Gujarat and Ghogha in Saurashtra's Bhavnagar has a load capacity of 30 trucks, 100 passenger cars, and 500 passengers plus 34 crew and hospitality staff, it said.

The Ro-Pax terminal has wide-ranging facilities, including an administrative office building, a parking area, a sub-station, and a water tower. The ferry service will reduce the distance between Ghogha and Hazira from 370 km to 90 km and the cargo travel time from 10-12 hours to about four hours, the release said.

The ferry will make three trips daily, it said, adding that 5 lakh passengers will be transported annually besides 80,000 passenger vehicles, 50,000 two-wheelers and 30,000 trucks. The service will boost eco-tourism and religious tourism in Gujarat, especially in Porbandar, Somnath, Dwarka and Palitana, and with enhanced connectivity, the inflow of tourists in the famous Asiatic lion wildlife sanctuary at Gir will also grow, the release said.

(With inputs from agency)