Gujarat: Blast In Scrap Recycling Unit Kills Owner, Son

A powerful explosion inside a scrap recycling unit in Upleta town of Gujarat's Rajkot district killed the facility's owner and his son on Friday, said police.

While police have called experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) here to know the exact cause of the explosion, it was believed the blast occurred when the father-son duo was trying to cut open the compressor of an old refrigerator using a gas cutter.

The deceased were identified as Razaq Kana and his son Raees Kana, the police said.

The small scrap recycling unit, owned by Razaq Kana, is located in the Cutlery Market area of Upleta town, around 300km from here.

Following the incident, Rajkot district Superintendent of Police Balram Meena along with other senior officials rushed to the spot and launched an investigation.

"A powerful explosion took place when the shop owner and his son were dismantling scrap material on Friday morning. Both Razak and Raees died on the spot."

"Since we have found parts of a compressor in the shop, it is possible an attempt to cut it open led to the explosion," Meena told reporters.

