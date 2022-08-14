Gujarat: Blood Test Results Prove Congress MLA's Kin Who Killed 6 Was In Inebriated State

In a breaking development in the probe of the accident that took place in Gujarat's Anand on August 11, the Anand Police have confirmed that the driver, Ketan Padhiyar, of the speeding SUV that killed six people, was under the influence of alcohol.

On August 11, six people including three women were killed after a speeding SUV collided with an auto-rickshaw and motorbike near Sojitra village in Gujarat's Anand district on Thursday evening, police had said.

Ketan Padhiyar, who is the son-in-law of a Congress MLA Poonambhai Parmar, was driving the SUV. He fled the spot after the accident and abandoned the vehicle but was later nabbed, said district Superintendent of Police Ajit Rajian. Police had said, "Prima facie he seemed inebriated. However, the test result of samples is awaited."

Blood test result proves Padhiyar was in inebriated state: Police

After his arrest, the Anand police had taken his blood samples to investigate whether Padhiyar was in an inebriated state or not. The results of the samples are positive and it proves that Padhiyar was indeed driving under the influence of alcohol when he killed six people.

Notably, the accident took place on a state highway that connects Anand town with Tarapur. Reportedly, four people died on the spot while two died on the way to the hospital. The deceased were residents of Sojitra and Boriyavi villages in the district, local police officials said.

ASP Abhishek Gupta had said, “The incident occurred between 6:30 pm and 7:30 pm. The accident happened between a car, bike and auto rickshaw. We received the information about the death of six people later at night. The accident occurred due to the negligence of the car owner, Ketan.''

