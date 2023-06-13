Gujarat Braces For Cyclone Biparjoy; 17 NDRF Teams On Standby Ahead Of Jakhau Landfall

Why you are reading this: In wake of the intensified cyclone Biparjoy, a total of 17 NDRF and 13 SDRF teams have been deployed in Gujarat's coastal areas. So far, 14,000 people have been evacuated from coastal areas of the state. This came after the Indian Meterological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an orange alert for the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts of Gujarat. The Met department has said that Cyclone Biparjoy is likely to cross the Jakhau Port area by the evening of June 15.

3 things you need to know:

A total of 17 NDRF and 13 SDRF teams have been deployed in Gujarat's coastal areas in view of Cyclone Biparjoy.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a key meeting to review the preparedness.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited Kandla Port to take stock of preparations for Biparjoy Cyclone in Kachchh.

NDRF prepared to deal with aftermath of cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat

"We are prepared to deal with it after landfall happens in the state of Gujarat," NDRF DIG Mohsen Shahidi told Republic. "The most affected state is Gujarat only; that's our main concern, so this typhoon speed of Biparjoy is not as extreme as that of the Taute cyclone, which hit Gujarat in 2021," he added. "We are fully prepared, and teams have left for Gujarat. "We are fully prepared, and teams have left for Gujarat," he said.

Tourists and locals have been asked not to visit Gomti Ghat, Shivrajpur Beach, Bet Dwarka, and other places along the coast. Fishermen have been warned to stay away from the coast for the next five days. In wake of the cyclone, the North Western Railway (NWR) has also cancelled some train services that were likely to enter southwest Rajasthan on June 16, officials said on Monday.

Home Minister Amit Shah reviews preparedness

After chairing a key meeting in New Delhi to review preparedness for impending cyclone Biparjoy in Arabian Sea, Home Minister Amit Shah said that the government is "fully prepared" to tackle the calamity. Chief Minister of Gujarat and MPs from eight likely affected districts virtually participated in the meeting.

Addressing a meeting with the Ministers of Disaster Management of the States and UTs. https://t.co/k3wF4nMJa7 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 13, 2023

Mansukh Mandaviya reviews cyclone preparedness

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday reviewed the preparedness measures being taken by the Centre and Gujarat state administration on cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ in Gujarat. Assured that full central assistance will be provided to Gujarat, he said, "The situation of the cyclone is being closely monitored in conjunction with states and regional offices of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare." Central medical quick response teams have been kept on standby, he added.

#WATCH | Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya in Kachchh holds a review meeting with all districts of Gujarat on preparedness, ahead of cyclone 'Biparjoy' pic.twitter.com/aUBK2xAGya — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2023

Six multi-disciplinary Central Quick Response Medical Teams from , New Delhi's Dr. RML Hospital, LHMC, Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS Jodhpur and AIIMS Nagpur are ready to be mobilised to provide emergency services. Teams from NIMHANS, Bengaluru too are also on standby to provide psychosocial care and aid to the affected population.