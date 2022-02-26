Gujarat: BSF ADG visits creek area in Kutch, reviews operational preparedness

Ahmedabad, Feb 26 (PTI) Additional Director General of BSF Western Command visited the creek area of Kutch in Gujarat and reviewed operational preparedness, the paramilitary force said on Saturday.

PV Rama Sastry, ADG, BSF Western Command, visited the Creek area, particularly the Harami Nala, with IG BSF Gujarat and DIG BSF Bhuj on February 25 and reviewed the operational domination and operational preparedness to take on any challenge, it said in a statement.

Incidentally, the BSF had early this month seized 18 Pakistani fishing boats and arrested six fishermen from the same area. It had deployed 'Creek Crocodile Commandos' from an Indian Air Force helicopter to search for hiding fishermen.

"Sastry arrived at Frontier HQ BSF Gujarat on February 24 and was briefed by IG, BSF Gujarat, GS Malik. On February 25, he left for the Bhuj Creek area and extensively visited the area, particularly the Harami Nala, with IG BSF Gujarat and DIG BSF Bhuj," it said.

The ADG BSF, who was briefed by field commanders regarding operational, logistical and training matters, expressed satisfaction over the way BSF Gujarat was dominating the international borders, the statement added.

Pakistani fishermen have been found entering the Indian side of the Creek area to catch fish, and tend to escape towards the Pakistan side after abandoning their boats on spotting BSF patrol boats. PTI KA BNM BNM BNM

