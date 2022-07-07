Last Updated:

Gujarat: BSF Apprehends 15 Pakistani Boats, 4 Fishermen During Search Ops At Kutch Border

In the search operations, BSF Gujarat nabbed 5 Pakistani boats and 4 fishermen from the Harami Nalla, which is known for its notorious topography.

Written By
Abhishek Raval
Pakistan

Image: Twitter/@BSF_Gujarat


In search operations, the Border Security Force (BSF) in Gujarat nabbed 15 Pakistani boats and four fishermen from the Harami Nalla, which is known for its notorious topography. 

In an important development on July 7, BSF Gujarat observed movement between Border Post (BP) 1,165 and 1166 in the wee hours of July 7 and cordoned the area. In the operation, the ambush party captured four Pakistani fishermen and 10 fishing boats in one of the water channels in the Harami Nalla near the India-Pakistani border in the Kutch district of Gujarat.

Ever-changing terrain of Harami Nalla

Later in the afternoon, five more Pakistani fishing boats were captured taking the overall capture during the day to 15, again in the 21 km Harami Nalla. This is a big challenge for the security forces because of the terrain that keeps changing and also due to the marshy land (almost 8 km) making it difficult for the soldiers to patrol, thus providing opportunities to the Pakistani terrorists to sneak in. 

Image: Twitter/@BSF_Gujarat

READ | BSF apprehends three Pakistani fishermen, seizes nine fishing boats from Gujarat's Bhuj
READ | Guj govt approves project to provide additional 10 lakh acre feet of Narmada floodwaters to arid Kutch
READ | Gujarat: BSF seizes 9 Pakistani fishing boats in Kutch; fishermen suspected to have fled
READ | BSF thwarts another intrusion attempt; nabs 4 Pak fishermen, 10 boats from Indo-Pak border
READ | Gujarat: BSF seizes two Pakistani boats in Bhuj; search ops launched in the area
First Published:
COMMENT