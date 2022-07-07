Gujarat: BSF Apprehends 15 Pakistani Boats, 4 Fishermen During Search Ops At Kutch Border

In search operations, the Border Security Force (BSF) in Gujarat nabbed 15 Pakistani boats and four fishermen from the Harami Nalla, which is known for its notorious topography.

In an important development on July 7, BSF Gujarat observed movement between Border Post (BP) 1,165 and 1166 in the wee hours of July 7 and cordoned the area. In the operation, the ambush party captured four Pakistani fishermen and 10 fishing boats in one of the water channels in the Harami Nalla near the India-Pakistani border in the Kutch district of Gujarat.

Ever-changing terrain of Harami Nalla

Later in the afternoon, five more Pakistani fishing boats were captured taking the overall capture during the day to 15, again in the 21 km Harami Nalla. This is a big challenge for the security forces because of the terrain that keeps changing and also due to the marshy land (almost 8 km) making it difficult for the soldiers to patrol, thus providing opportunities to the Pakistani terrorists to sneak in.

Image: Twitter/@BSF_Gujarat