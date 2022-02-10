Gujarat: BSF Seizes 9 Pakistani Fishing Boats In Kutch; Fishermen Suspected To Have Fled

Amid heightened cross-border intrusion, on Thursday, February 10, the Border Security Forces (BSF) apprehended nine Pakistani fishing boats in the creek area near the Kutch district of Gujarat. As per officials, the security forces launched a search operation after the boats' seizure to locate any unsolicited boats from the neighbouring country in Indian waters.

"During a routine patrolling, BSF personnel had released a camera-mounted UAV in the sky to get a bird's eye view of the area. During one such UAV mission, we found nine fishing boats in Harami Nala. BSF patrol boats quickly reached the spot and seized those boats belonging to the fishermen from Pakistan," GS Malik, Inspector General of the BSF's Gujarat Frontier, told PTI.

While no Pakistani fisherman has been booked as those onboard the boats are suspected to have fled to Pakistan, officials mentioned that Indian fishermen are already barred from entering the creek area in the Kutch. "We have launched a search operation in the creek area after the recovery of nine boats as we suspect that there could be some more boats. It is possible that we may find Pakistani fishermen who would have infiltrated into our waters," Malik added.

BSF books Pakistani fisherman, seizes three fishing boats

In a separate incident, the BSF stationed in Gujarat had apprehended one Pakistan fisherman and seized three Pakistani fishing boats in the general area of Lakhpatwari Creek near Sir Creek area in Gujarat on January 31. According to BSF Gujarat Frontier PRO, the Pakistani fishermen of the other boats managed to escape into Pakistan territory by taking advantage of the slushy and marshy terrain in the Sir Creek area. A search operation has been launched. So far, nothing suspicious has been recovered.

Taking to Twitter, BSF had said, "Bordermen of BSF Gujarat apprehended 01 Pakistani Fisherman & seized 03 Pakistani Fishing boats in general area Lakhpatwari Creek near Sir Creek. Thorough search operation of d area & seized boats is done, nothing suspicious has been recovered. (sic)"

In December 2021, the India Coast Guard in a joint operation with Gujarat ATS had apprehended a Pakistani fishing boat carrying 77kgs of heroin. The Pakistani boat 'Al Huseini' with six crew members were caught entering Indian waters with a narcotics cache worth around Rs 400 crore.