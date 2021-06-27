Gujarat: Case Of Delta Plus Confirmed In Person Who Tested COVID+ on Apr 1, Now Recovered

Amid the rise in Coronavirus cases across the country once, the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Saturday informed that a case of Delta Plus variant was confirmed in a person who had tested COVID-19 positive on April 1. Several such cases have been reported in states like Tamil Nadu, MP, Haryana, Rajasthan, and others.

The SMC Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani said, "A case of Delta Plus has been confirmed in a person who tested positive for COVID-19 on April 1. The patient had recovered in home isolation."

What is the Delta Plus variant?

COVID-19 variant Delta Plus is a mutant strain of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 which has been recently discovered. This mutation can lead to clustering of infections, increased transmissibility, increased severity of infections, and improved binding of the virus to lung cells. Some of the symptoms observed in the reported cases are fever, headaches, sore throats, and runny noses.

On Friday, the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote a letter to the Chief Secretaries of States that have recorded a surge. Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, and Haryana are the states that reported a spike in the Delta Plus or AY.1 variant. These states have been directed to step up their containment measures, contact tracing, and asked to take measures to prevent the spread of the Delta Plus variant.

COVID situation in Gujarat

Meanwhile, Gujarat on Saturday reported 122 fresh coronavirus positive cases and three fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 8,23,132 and the toll to 10,048, the state health department said. With 352 patients being discharged during the day, the total number of recoveries in Gujarat rose to 8,09,201, the department in a release.

Surat reported the highest number of 24 new cases in the state during the day, followed by 21 in Vadodara, 19 in Ahmedabad, and 10 in Rajkot among other districts. Of the three fatalities, one each was reported in Ahmedabad, Surat, and Junagadh, it said. A total of 3,77,439 people were vaccinated during the day in Gujarat, taking the overall number of doses administered to 2,46,38,142.

