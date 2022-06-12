Last Updated:

Gujarat Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar Tests Positive For COVID-19 Amid Surge In Infections

Gujarat chief secretary Pankaj Kumar has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and has been home-isolated amid surge in infections in the state.

Written By
Megha Rawat
GUJARAT

Image: Twitter/@pkumarias


Gujarat chief secretary Pankaj Kumar has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and has been home isolated amid surge in infections in the state. He is the first high-profile person from the state government to come in contact with the virus after the third wave. 

According to sources, "Pankaj Kumar was scheduled to attend PM Modi's events on Friday. However, he tested positive a day prior. He had mild symptoms and thus he opted for the COVID test which came out to be positive. He then informed government officials about it."

Contact tracing for him will be done since he also had several meetings with Gujarat government officials. 

Gujarat reports 154 new COVID-19 cases

The development has come amid a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state. Gujarat on Saturday reported 154 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 12,26,112, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,945, a state health department official said.

So far, 12,14,463 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 58 during the day, leaving the state with an active caseload of 704, he said. Ahmedabad led with 80 cases, followed by 34 in Vadodara, 15 in Surat, among other districts, the official added.

A government release said that 43,133 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Saturday, which took the total number of doses administered to 11.05 crore. The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu continued to be coronavirus-free, a local official said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,26,112, new cases 154, death toll 10,945, discharged 12,14,463, active cases 704, people tested so far - figures not released. 

Image: Twitter/@pkumarias

First Published:
