Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday tweeted expressing sadness over the demise of veteran actor Arvind Trivedi, best known for his portrayal of Raavan in Ramayan. The Chief Minister wrote, "I am saddened," and described the late Arvind Trivedi as "Bhishmapitamah of Gujarati films." Trivedi breathed his last at his Mumbai residence at the age of 82 after suffering a heart attack on Tuesday night.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel wrote in Gujarati, "I am saddened by the tragic demise of Shri Arvindbhai Trivedi, the Bhishmapitamah of Gujarati films and the character of "Lankesh" in the Ramayana serial. Pray to God that God gives peace to the soul of Sadgat and gives strength to the family members to bear the trauma ..!"

The actor's passing away was confirmed by his Ramayan co-star Sunil Lahri, who portrayed the role of Laxman. Lahri posted a photo of Arvind Trivedi on Instagram and captioned it, "Bahut dukhad Samachar hai ki Hamare Sabke Pyare Arvind bhai (Ravan of Ramayan) Ab Hamare bich Nahin Rahe. (It is very sad news that our beloved Arvind Bhai, Ravan of Ramayan, is no more.) Bhagwan Unki Atma ko Shanti De... (I pray his soul rest in peace.)"

"I am speechless I lost father figure my guide well-wisher & gentleman," he added. The actor's fans also mourned his death and prayed for his soul to rest in peace.

Arvind Trivedi's career

The late actor Arvind Trivedi had a decades-long career. The actor, who is remembered for his role as Raavan, had also spread his magic in the show Vikram Aur Betaal. He spent 40 years of his career in cinema that also includes his commendable work in Gujarati cinema. The late actor featured in nearly 300 films including Hindi and Gujarati. Besides the hugely popular Ramayan, the excellent actor's performance in Vikram Aur Betaal was also prominent.

Apart from acting, Trivedi also had his hands in politics as he was a BJP Member of Parliament from 1991 to 1996. He was selected from the Sabarkatha constituency. The well-known actor was also the acting chairman of the Censor Board for Film Certification (CBFC) following the resignation of filmmaker Vijay Anand from the post.