Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Says State Will Become India's Renewable Energy Capital By 2025

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday said that the state will consolidate its position as the renewable energy (RE) capital of India by 2025. CM Patel who is presently in the National Capital Delhi, was addressing industry leaders in the curtain-raiser event to Virtual Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) 2022.

Pointing at the development initiatives taken by the state government, Patel said, "Gujarat's development will witness many mega infrastructure projects and one such mega-project is Dholera, India's First Greenfield Smart City. A fin-tech hub is being set up and incentives for aircraft-leasing companies are being given. Gujarat will soon become a renewable energy hub. By 2025, Gujarat will consolidate its position as the renewable energy capital of the country."

Carrying forward the legacy of PM Modi: Gujarat CM Patel

CM Patel said that his government is carrying forward the legacy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by organising the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in the coming year.

"In 2022, Vibrant Gujarat Global summit will be organised. It will be the 10th such summit in Gandhinagar. It was conceptualised in 2003 by the then CM and now PM Narendra Modi. We are carrying forward the legacy of PM Modi. The summit will be inaugurated by PM Modi on January 10," the Gujarat Chief Minister said.

CM Bhupendra Patel terms Gujarat as manufacturing hub of the world

Calling Gujarat as the favourite destination for investors, CM Patel termed Gujarat as the manufacturing hub of the world. He said that the state aims to serve the world.

"Central government introduced various reforms. Gujarat can respond to any circumstances. We aim to serve the world. Atmanirbhar Bharat magnifies PM's vision in the 75th year of independence. Gujarat is commemorating PM's vision of self-reliant India. Gujarat is the gateway to the manufacturing hub of the world. We have an investor-friendly approach. It is the most industrialised economy and the most preferred destination for investors. Our infrastructure-building measures kept us on top. We are a policy-driven state," he said.

Gujarat expected to witness growth in RE sources by 2025

As per the estimates by the state government, Gujarat's renewable energy power generation capacity, carried by policy initiatives and support from good investors is expected to escalate to 38,466MW by 2025.

As per the state Energy and Petrochemical Department, Gujarat's present cumulative installed power generation capacity from renewable energy sources like solar, wind, biomass, and bagasse is about 13,152 MW.

The state has taken up several mega projects to boost electricity generation from renewable energy sources. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in December last year laid the foundation stone for a 30,000MW hybrid (solar and wind) renewable energy park in Kutch, which is also claimed to be the world's largest of its kind. Besides, several projects worth crores by Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited have already started expanding in the state giving a massive boost to its renewable energy production capabilities.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI, Twitter/@Bhupendrapbjp, Representative