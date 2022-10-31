Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Takes Stock Of Ongoing Rescue Operation At Morbi Collapse Site

The Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reached the Morbi Bridge collapse site on Monday afternoon to take stock of ongoing rescue and relief operations in Morbi.

The death toll has risen to 132 on October 31 morning after multiple agencies carrying the rescue operations reported. The cable bridge was reopened on the Gujarati New Year, October 26, after seven months of repair work by a private firm.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is also meeting families of the deceased in the Morbi bridge collapse. Notably, the Gujarat government has established a 5-member committee comprising top officials to investigate the horrific tragedy.

Earlier in the day, an FIR was filed by Morbi B Division Police Inspector Prakashbhai Dekavadiya against maintenance and management agencies of the bridge, u/s 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 114 (abettor present when offence is committed) of the IPC.