Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Tenders Resignation To Guv, Oath-taking On December 12

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel tendered his resignation to Governor Acharya Devvrat ahead of his Oath taking on December 12

Abhishek Raval

A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won an unprecedented seventh term in Gujarat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday met Governor Acharya Devvrat to tender his resignation, as his tenure came to an end. The Governor accepted Patel’s resignation and requested him to continue as the caretaker Chief Minister till the formation of a new government. 

CM Patel was accompanied by BJP state chief whip Pankaj Desai, state president C R Patil, and home minister Harsh Sanghavi among others. CM Patel won the Ghatlodia seat from Ahmedabad, which went to polls in the second phase. He defeated rival Amiben Yagnik from the Congress by a massive margin of 1.92 lakh votes. She got 21,120 votes, while AAP candidate Vijay Patel was in third place with 15,902 votes. Bhupendra Patel bagged 2,12,480 votes. Significantly despite the Patidar agitation in 2017, CM Patel won the Patidar-dominated seat with a margin of 1.17 lakh votes.     

Oath-taking on December 12

Notably, the oath-taking ceremony of the new government will take place on December 12, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

BJP on December 8 registered a historic victory in Gujarat breaking Congress' record of winning 149 seats in 1985 in the state, which remained to be the record for the highest number of seats won by a single political party until yesterday when BJP breached the mark and won a massive 156 seats in the 182-seat assembly.

Moreover, BJP also equalled the record of CPM in West Bengal of winning seven terms in a trot (1977-2011) however the amount of vote share that BJP has bagged in Gujarat doesn’t come anywhere near to the CPM-lead alliance.

