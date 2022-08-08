Gujarat CM Commits To Uphold State As A 'role Model Of Development, Good Governance'

Referring to initiatives and achievements of Gujarat as a whole, chief minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday asserted his commitment to move forward in a direction that will help uphold the state as a 'role model of development and good governance' in the country.

Patel was speaking at the 7th Governing Council Meeting of the NITI Aayog where he gave a detailed account of the state's development and initiatives.

Stating that Gujarat has earned first place in various categories including the Good Governance Index, Logistics Performance Index, State Energy and Climate Index, Export Preparedness Index, and Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) India, he added that several ambitious projects by the state government have also help Gujarat scale new heights of development.

In addition to this, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bhupendra Patel also mentioned the development work ongoing in the urban sector of the state and asserted that his government is fully committed to realising the vision of PM Modi to make Gujarat cities world-class. In regard to this, he added that the government has prioritised various welfare schemes for planned urban development and citizen-oriented governance.

"A three-tier urban development roadmap has been prepared for the planned development of the cities of the state", the CM further added further referring to the different projects including the City Development Plan (DP), Town Planning (TP) scheme, and local area development plan.

Gujarat CM throws light on agricultural and educational development

Apart from speaking on the development of the cities, the chief minister also referred to the achievements made in the agricultural and educational sectors in the state.

Claiming that Gujarat is one of the advanced states in the country in the field of animal husbandry and milk production along with the development of the agriculture sector, Patel added that various innovative approaches adopted by PM Modi during his tenure as the Gujarat chief minister and help in the agricultural revolution of the state.

He also shared a few numbers explaining the growth of agricultural activities in the state further adding that more initiatives are being considered for encouraging technology-driven and natural farming.

While speaking about the educational sector, CM Patel informed about multiple initiatives including the country’s first National Digital Education Architecture - Vidya Samiksha Kendra has been taken up in the state. He also added this will help to facilitate the online guidance and evaluation of all academic activities in remote areas.

"G-Shala App has been created to provide e-content in Gujarati for the education of the students of the state", he further informed.

NITI Aayog's Governing Council Meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired the 7th governing council meeting of NITI Aayog at the Rashtrapati Bhawan’s Cultural Centre in Delhi. The meeting was attended by most of the chief ministers, legislators, Lt Governors of UTs, Ex-Officio Members, Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, Full-Time Members of NITI Aayog, and Union Ministers as Special Invitees.

However, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar were among the ones who skipped the meeting.

Notably, the meeting is the first physical meeting of the Governing Council to be held since July 2019.

Image: Twitter/@NITIAayog/ANI