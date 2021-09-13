Ahead of his oath-taking ceremony as the new Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, on Monday instructed Jamnagar district officials to ensure the safety of those affected by heavy rains in the district. According to the to-be-Chief Minister, assistance has been provided to the three highly affected villages, and currently, steps are being taken to move those stuck to a safe place through airlift arrangements. Bhupendra Patel will take oath as the 17th Chief Minister of Gujarat today.

"In Jamnagar district, 3 villages affected by heavy rains and all the people trapped in the water have been given immediate help and instructions to move to a safe place and arrange airlift have been given to the district administration," tweeted Bhupendra Patel in Gujarati.

જામનગર જિલ્લામાં અતિભારે વરસાદને કારણે અસર પામેલા 3 ગામોના અને પાણીમાં ફસાયેલા તમામ લોકોને તાત્કાલિક મદદ તેમજ સહાય પહોંચાડી સલામત સ્થળે ખસેડવા અને એર લિફ્ટની વ્યવસ્થા કરવા જીલ્લા વહીવટી તંત્ર સાથે વાત કરીને સંબંધિત સૂચનાઓ આપી છે. — Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) September 13, 2021

Bhupendra Patel meets Vijay Rupani

After meeting Deputy CM Nitin Patel, the incoming Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel met outgoing Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in Gandhinagar. Visuals of both the leaders smiling and in deep discussion emerged ahead of the oath-taking ceremony.

Gujarat Chief Minister-designate Bhupendra Patel met Vijay Rupani at the Chief Minister's residence in Gandhinagar pic.twitter.com/TG1qJO33cf — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2021

In a sudden move, Vijaya Rupani tendered his resignation from the top post on Saturday, a year ahead of the assembly election in Gujarat, without stating any specific reason. During a press briefing, Gujarat BJP had said that Rupani did tremendous work during his tenure.

Bhupendra Patel's oath-taking ceremony

Bhupendra Patel is all set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat at 2.20 pm today. After the announcement of the news, Patel met Gujarat’s Governor Acharya Devvrat at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar as he accepted the result of the party’s internal vote. Meanwhile, the to-be-Chief Minister also met Deputy CM Nitin Patel at his residence in Ahmedabad. After interacting with the leader, Nitin Patel dismissed rumours of being miffed with the BJP leadership over Bhupendra Patel's appointment saying that he was happy to see his friend take charge.

Bhupendra Patel - New Chief Minister of Gujarat

In unpredicted news, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) announced Bhupendra Patel as the new Chief Minister of Gujarat after Vijay Rupani's sudden resignation. Ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled next year in the state, the BJP went for Bhupendra Patel who is an MLA, engineer, a close aide of former Gujarat CM Anandiben Patel, and a Patidari (one who comes from the Patidar community). He became the MLA for Ghatlodia after winning the 2017 state Legislative Assembly elections, running against Shashikant Patel of the Indian National Congress. He upheld Anandiben Patel's former constituency by winning a record margin of 117,000 voters, the largest for any constituency in Gujarat for the BJP in this election.

Image: Republic TV