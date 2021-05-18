Gujarat CM Extends Partial Lockdown For 3 More Days As Cyclone Tauktae Batters State

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday, May 17, announced that a partial lockdown in the state will remain for the next three days. Powerful cyclone Tauktae has battered the country's west coast and made landfall in Gujarat. CM Vijay Rupani announces to maintain status quo on the existing corona curfew and other day-time restrictions effective in 36 cities of the State for three more days, up to May 20, read a tweet by CMO Gujarat.

In the wake of the current #CycloneTauktae situation, CM Shri @vijayrupanibjp announces ​to maintain status quo on the existing corona curfew and other day-time restrictions effective in 36 cities of the State for three more days, up to May 20. — CMO Gujarat (@CMOGuj) May 17, 2021

Cyclone Tauktae has now intensified from very severe to an extremely severe cyclonic storm, as per the Indian Meteorological Department. The cyclone brought with it wind speeds of 160 to 170 kilometres per hour (99.4 -105.6 miles per hour) with gusts of up to 190 km/h (118 mph), storm surges and heavy rainfall. Due to the cyclone, operations at Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport were suspended from 7:30 pm on May 17 to 5 am on May 18, informed the Ahmedabad Airport.

44 NDRF teams & 10 SDRF teams

CM Rupani held an emergency review meeting at State Emergency Operation Center in Gandhinagar with senior officials. He instructed all the district collectors via video conferencing to remain vigilant to ensure ‘zero casualty' following the danger. A total of 44 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 85 ICU-on-wheel ambulances have also been put on stand-by.

Ten SDRF teams have already been deployed with Army, Air-Force and Navy on stand-by in the areas likely to be impacted by Cyclone Tauktae. Measures will be taken to ensure that 1,300 COVID-19 hospitals will have power backup as the cyclone is likely to bring heavy rains and squally winds. Citing IMD predictions, CM Rupani has said there is a possibility of heavy rains along with hurricanes in the entire state of Gujarat and requested the citizens not to leave their homes on May 17 and May 18.

(Image Credits: PTI)