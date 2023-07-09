Gujarat CM Launches Pilot Project Of ‘Antyodaya Shramik Suraksha Yojana’ In State

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan, on July 8, launched the Antyodaya Shram Suraksha Accident Insurance Scheme from Nadia of Kheda district in Gujarat.

The scheme, launched on a pilot basis, is being implemented through the Indian Postal Department, the Indian Post Payments Bank, and the Ministry of Labour and Employment. It is important to note here that Gujarat became the first state in India to launch a scheme for the welfare of laborers.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said, “The objective of Antyodaya Shramik Suraksha Yojana is to give priority to the welfare and safety of our Shram Yogis so that they can get financial security in case of an accident. Our aim is to remember the contribution and dedication of the laborers in India’s development and provide them with necessary social security.”

(Gujarat CM with cabinet ministers at the event in Kheda on July 8. Image: Twitter/@Bhupendrabjp)

Union MoS Devusinh Chauhan said, “ This scheme is an important step towards creating a secure society. Data of 28 crore workers of India will be collated so that they can be covered under the Antyodaya Shramik Suraksha Yojana.” He assured the CM that one lakh poor families in Kheda district will get the benefit of "Antyodaya Shramik Suraksha Yojana" within 60 days.

Gujarat government promises insurance cover of ₹10 lakhs

(Gujarat CM hands over a Policy Certificate to a woman; Image: Twitter/@Bhupendrabjp)

Under this scheme, insurance with a premium of ₹289 and ₹499 per year will provide to be crucial support to workers in the event of death or partial disability. In case of the laborer’s accidental death, ₹10 lakh will be given to their family and the same amount will be given to the worker in case of permanent disability. Also, in the event of the death, the deceased’s children will be eligible for education assistance of ₹1 lakh.

A new horizon in the lives of workers

(Gujarat CM speaking at the 'Antyodaya Shramik Suraksha Yojana' launch event; Image: Twitter/@Bhupendrabjp)

Daily wage workers face a lot of difficulties in their day-to-day lives. Their only priority is to ensure two meals a day. In such a situation, their deaths would put the family into an abyss of despair. Their children miss out on education in a struggle to find two meals a day. Keeping these circumstances in mind, the government launched the Antyodaya Shramik Suraksha Yojana. Under this scheme, in case of an accident, a certain amount of assistance will be paid to the family of the worker. This scheme will not only help in improving the economic condition of the laborer's family and uplift the standard of living but will also play an important role in making the family self-reliant.

About India Post Payments Bank

The India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 1st September 2018. IPPB has been set up under the Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications, with 100% equity owned by the Government of India. The bank has been established with a vision to make it the most accessible, affordable, and reliable bank for the common man in India. IPPB's value objective is to remove barriers for the unbanked and underbanked and reach the last mile by leveraging a network of 1,55,000 post offices (1,35,000 in rural areas) and 3,00,000 postal workers. IPPB is fulfilling the dream of a Digital India through a cashless banking service.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has implemented various welfare schemes for ensuring the benefits to the Antyodaya, establishing Good Governance, and making India a global leader. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, under the guidance of the Prime Minister, is progressing to create a developed and strong Gujarat through the upliftment of Antyodaya.