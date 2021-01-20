Gujarat CM Renames Dragon Fruit As Kamalam: 'resembles Lotus; Sounds Like It's From China'

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani announced the state government's move to rename dragon fruit as 'Kamalam' on Tuesday, citing that farmers believed it looked like a lotus. Claiming that the name dragon fruit did not sound appropriate, CM Vijay Rupani said that people often mistook the fruit to originate from China owing to its name. Dragon fruit is grown widely in the areas of Kutch, Navsari, and parts of Saurashtra in Gujarat. However, CM Vijay Rupani ruled out any political reasoning behind renaming the fruit as Kamalam - which is also the name of the BJP's state headquarters in Gujarat - while the Lotus is the symbol of the BJP.

"The name dragon fruit is not proper, and due to its name one thinks of China. So we have given it the name 'Kamalam'," he said. Asked why the name 'Kamalam' has been given to the fruit, Rupani said, "Farmers say it looks like lotus and that is the reason we have named it 'Kamalam'."

CM Rupani further informed that the state government had applied for a patent to change the nomenclature of dragon fruit. He also noted that Kamalam was the most expensive fruit in the market at present. Dragon fruit is also known as pitahaya, which is said to be a word of Mexican origin. It is widely cultivated in Southeast Asia, but is also said to be endemic to Central America. It is listed as also being referred to as 'Strawberry pear', and its name dragon fruit is a reference to how the eggs of a dragon could look - i.e. scaly.

Horticulture Development Mission set up in Gujarat

The Gujarat government on Tuesday announced a 'Horticulture Development Mission' under which wasteland will be given on lease to farmers or companies to turn it into cultivable agriculture land. The HDM will be implemented on a pilot basis in Kutch, Patan, Sabarkantha, Banaskantha, and Surendranagar districts, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said. "Many parcels of land in Gujarat are not cultivable and are like desert areas. In order to make such land cultivable and increase the income of farmers, the Horticulture Development Mission is being introduced," he said. "Some farmers in such districts have worked hard and developed farming of fruit as well as cultivation of medicinal plants. Regions of north Gujarat and Kutch have emerged as a hub for cultivating pomegranate, guava, dates, papaya, etc," he added.

