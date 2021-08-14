Gujarat CM Rupani Advocates Green Development At Van Mahotsav On Independence Day Eve

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani inaugurated the 21st Sanskrutik 'Marutinandan Van' on Saturday, August 14, in Kalgam, Valsad district. While addressing the event, CM Rupani said, not only with development, the Gujarat government is also concerned about its environment and water. Sustainable development is only possible when a pollution-free system exists. As a part of the social forestry program under the forest department, the Gujarat government aims to plant 50 crore trees. Earlier, in 2003, the state had only 25 crore trees that came under the forest department. Currently, Gujarat has 35 crore trees, and a target of 15 per cent tree plantation is yet to be achieved, said the Gujarat CM.

Chief Minister Rupani also inaugurated an urban forest named "Maruti Nandan Van". The green landscape has 91,000 saplings that have been planted over four hectares at Kalgram, near the Nargol beach. Gujarat CM recalled that in 2020, the state government had built a "Ram Van" in Rajkot, which was inaugurated on the same day the work on building the Ram temple in Ayodhya began. At today's event, CM Rupani felicitated various institutions and recognized many individuals for their efforts in tree plantations across the state. He also urged everyone present at the meeting to grow more and more trees across the state.

Gujarat CM also planted a 'Rudraksh' sapling on the occasion of Van Mahotsav today. The Chief Minister also stated that the Gujarat government is committed to building a green and clean Gujarat. The state government will do everything to promote green development in the state. Moreover, the Gujarat government is also planning to construct a greenfield port near Nargol beach.

Earlier, in an official release, the Gujarat Chief Minister had mentioned former Union Minister of Gujarat Kanaiyalal Munshi and said the latter had started the celebration of tree plantation campaigns as Van Mahotsav back in the year 1950 to increase green cover in the country. The statement further read that the then Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi, had established the celebration as a yearly event of historical, cultural, and religious importance in the entire state instead of only Gandhinagar in 2004.

Image Credit: TWITTER/CMOGUJRAT/VIJAYRUPANI