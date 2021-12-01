Gujarat CM To Review Progress Of Development Projects Every Month

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has decided to conduct a monthly review of all flagship projects that are being implemented in the state with the first such exercise being held on Wednesday.

These review meetings will be held on the first Wednesday of every month, the state government said in a release.

In the first such review meeting held in Gandhinagar on Wednesday, the chief minister reviewed projects like Pradhan Mantri SVANidhi scheme, progress in building of shelter homes for homeless people and status of building of diamond bourse in Surat among others, it said.

Pradhan Mantri SVANidhi scheme has been launched by the central government to help street vendors.

"The chief minister directed that the scheme be implemented vigorously in the state so that street vendors who have suffered in the time of pandemic can be helped," the release said.

Patel took up this scheme for review after some BJP-ruled civic bodies decided not to allow non-vegetarian food carts on the city streets. However, they had to withdraw that decision after the chief minister stepped in and said that the government should not have any problem with what people prefer to eat.

The chief minister reviewed other projects with top officials and those involved in implementation of the projects, it said. The Diamond City project of Surat was reviewed in detail by the chief minister and officials were instructed to complete it as soon as possible. The status of development of a diamond bourse for trading of diamonds in Surat was also thoroughly reviewed, it said.

The decision to hold monthly review meetings comes at a time when projects that can be considered as flagship ones, like Ahmedabad metro, have got delayed beyond their deadlines.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conducts a review of important projects in the country once a month.

