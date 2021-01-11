Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani Announces Vaccination Plan, 11 Lakh COVID-19 Warriors On Priority

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced on Sunday that 11 lakh COVID-19 frontline workers and health care staff will be vaccinated on priority in the state. Around 16,000 personnel have been trained for administering the shots. Rupani added that his government had created a database of over one crore people under four priority groups who will be administered the vaccine as per guidelines issued by the Central government. The Centre announced on Saturday that India will launch its COVID-19 vaccination drive from January 16, keeping health care and frontline workers on priority list.

Total COVID-19 case tally rises to 2,51,944 in Gujarat

On Sunday, the state recorded 671 new cases, taking the total case tally to 2,51,944 whereas the death toll has risen to 4,344 as four patients recently lost their lives. However, the good news is that over 800 patients were discharged during the day, taking the recovery rate to 95.17%. The current number of active cases is 7,829.

“We have completed the work to create a database [of priority groups] across Gujarat. Around 11 lakh people engaged in COVID-19 duties, including over four lakh health care staff and six lakh frontline personnel like police and sanitation workers, will get the first benefit of the vaccine,” the CM said. Rupani added, “Thus, around 1.2 crore people under four priority groups will be administered vaccines as per the Centre’s guidelines. Cold chains and other facilities for the storage and transportation of the vaccines have been put in place and their auditing is complete.”

While taking a dig at the opposition for casting aspersions on the approval of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, he said, “Those who questioned our soldiers after the surgical strike, the EVMs after losing elections, and judiciary after the Ram Mandir judgment, are raising questions on scientists and doctors who created these 'Made in India' vaccines. It shows the low-level political mentality of the opposition parties, and people will not forgive them for this. I promise you as Chief Minister that all will certainly get vaccination as per priority arrangement. We should keep patience and trust."

On January 4, the Gujarat CM had said the state is fully equipped for the COVID-19 vaccination drive and will begin the process as soon as the central government announces the plan. Preparations related to cold chain infrastructure, survey and training of vaccinators have been completed, CM Rupani had said while addressing an event at Ahwa in Dang district.

On January 6, the Gujarat government had announced that schools for classes 10 and 12, and colleges for the final year graduation and post-graduation students in the state would be reopened from January 11, months after remaining shut due to COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was taken at the state cabinet meeting chaired by Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel in Gandhinagar. Talking to reporters after the meeting, state Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama had said the students attending schools must bring the consent of their parents.

(With PTI Inputs)