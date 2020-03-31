Fighting COVID-19: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani Says Every District To Have Corona Hospital

With the death of one more coronavirus positive patient on Monday, the toll in Gujarat rose to six even as the number of infections increased to 70 with the addition of seven new positive cases, a senior health department official said. To deal with this crisis, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has constituted a team to monitor the situation in real-time through an advanced control and command room in Ahmedabad.

Republic TV visited the place and interacted with CM Rupani who expressed confidence in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak effectively.

READ | COVID-19: Gujarat Death Toll Rises To 6; Cases Tally Increases To 70

Advanced control room

Speaking about the control room, Vijay Rupani said that it was built over a year back and is equipped with state-of-the-art technology. "There are more than 4,000 indicators, we have a web of surveillance cameras across Gujarat, we have collected high loads of data, we have connected everyone from villages to the capital city, so this is helping us."

Rupani said he holds regular discussions with doctors, COVID-19 patients and those who have recovered in this room. He will also hold a cabinet meeting with his ministers through videoconferencing in this control room.

READ | Vijay Rupani Announces Rs 25 Lakh For Gujarat Cops In Case Of Death On Duty Amid Lockdown

Dedicated corona hospitals

Apprising of the steps the Gujarat government has taken amid surging cases of coronavirus, the CM said that hospital capacity to house more patients has been raised. Rupani said that the State will soon have a dedicated corona hospital in every district with trained medical staff and sufficient gear.

"We decided on March 22 that we'll build special Corona hospitals. So in four metro cities of Gujarat — Surat, Baroda, Ahmedabad and Rajkot — the health department set up a 500-bed, 250-bed, 1200-bed and 250-bed hospitals (respectively) in just seven days just to deal with coronavirus. Work is on to have such dedicated hospitals in every district. We expect to have such hospitals equipped with medical equipment and trained health workers, but I pray those beds remain vacant," the 63-year-old leader said.

READ | COVID-19 Patient Dies In Ahmedabad; Gujarat Toll Reaches 5

Local manufacturing of ventilators

When asked about the shortage of medical gear like PPEs (Personal Protection Equipments) and ventilators, Vijay Rupani said that the shortage will soon be met with state efforts and that some spare ventilators from state-run hospitals have been redeployed to dedicated coronavirus hospitals. "Manufacturers in Gujarat are also building prototypes. I'm hopeful that local manufacturing will start within days and we need not depend on anyone," the CM said.

READ | Coronavirus: Maharashtra Legislators To Take 60% Pay-cut; Similar Cuts For Govt Staff