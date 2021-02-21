Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani Tests Negative For Covid-19 After Initial Diagnosis On Feb 15

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani tested negative for Coronavirus on Sunday. This comes nearly a week after the CM was diagnosed with the deadly virus after he fainted on stage during a rally in Vadodara.

On February 14, while addressing a gathering in Nizampura ahead of the civic polls, Rupani had fainted mid-speech after which he was rushed to the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport in Ahmedabad. He was later admitted to the UN Mehta hospital in the State where he was tested positive for COVID-19.

The hospital had released a health bulletin assuring that the health of the Gujarat CM was stable. It also stated that he will be kept in quarantine for 14 days and advised all his close contacts to get tested for COVID-19. As per protocol, the Ministers of the State, who were in contact with the CM have been asked to undergo testing. As of February 21, the Gujarat CM has tested negative for COVID-19.

Gujarat civic polls

Voting in the 575 seats in Gujarat is being held between 7 am and 5 pm on Sunday amid tight security and adherence to COVID-19 norms, officials said. The municipal corporation elections in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, and Jamnagar are being seen as a litmus test for Chief Minister Rupani ahead of the major 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections. The civic polls will be followed by elections in 31 districts and 231 taluka panchayats, as well as 81 municipalities in the State on February 28.

Rupani, who had tested positive for COVID-19, had come under flak since he had addressed the crowd at the Vadodara rally ahead of the polls without a mask. With the civic polls underway, he is said to cast his vote in a polling booth in Anil Gyan Mandir School in his hometown Rajkot.

